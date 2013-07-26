HANOI, July 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed up 0.4 percent on Friday, lifted by buying in blue chips while many investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting better news on the country's macro economy. Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas rose 1.6 percent, dairy maker Vinamilk climbed 0.7 percent, and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings edged up 1.2 percent. Pharmaceuticals firm DHG Pharma climbed 2.8 percent, Pha Lai Thermal Power was up 1.3 percent. Property company Hoang Anh Gia Lai increased 1 percent. "This is just a short recovery in a downward trend, led by good second-quarter earnings reports that have already been reflected in stock prices in the past weeks," said Tran Minh Hoang, an investment analyst at Vietcombank Securities. The launch on Friday of an asset management company to buy bad debts from lenders had little impact on banking stocks, which all closed unchanged. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 493.93 PREV. CLOSE 491.78 % CHANGE 0.44% HIGH 495.16 LOW 487.92 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.966 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.187 Change (%) 1-year 19.101 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)