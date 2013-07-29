HANOI, July 29 Vietnam's VN index closed down 1.7 percent on Monday, with investors reluctant to trade after a period of foreign selling and concerns about increasing inflation, traders said. Dairy maker Vinamilk lost 2.1 percent, state energy firm PetroVietnam Gas and property company Vingroup both fell 1.6 percent, followed by Hoang Anh Gia Lai , down 1 percent as most big caps lost. "The most striking factor affecting the stock market was rising inflation," said Vu Thi Thu Trang, an analyst at Asia-Pacific Securities, adding that foreign investors' net selling in three consecutive sessions last week had dented confidence. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 485.69 PREV. CLOSE 493.93 % CHANGE -1.67% HIGH 494.36 LOW 485.56 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.308 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.093 Change (%) 1-year 19.077 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)