HANOI, July 31 Vietnam's benchmark VN index edged up 0.1 percent at midday on Wednesday in choppy trade as most big firms lost and investors stayed largely on the sidelines. Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas climbed 1.6 percent, dairy maker Vinamilk increased 0.7 percent and property firm Vingroup edged up 0.8 percent. All other big caps fell or were unchanged. Sacombank shares lost 1.2 percent on what one analyst said was a rumour that it would merge with another lender in the near future. Unpredictable foreign activity in the market had unnerved local investors and sentiment was negative, he said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 488.83 PREV. CLOSE 488.54 % CHANGE 0.06% HIGH 490.86 LOW 487.1 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.54 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.957 Change (%) 1-year 17.721 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)