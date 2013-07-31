HANOI, July 31 Vietnam's VN index closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday in thin trade, against declines in Southeast Asian markets and led by buying in blue chips as most investors opted out in hope of an uptrend. Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas climbed 3.1 percent, dairy maker Vinamilk rose 2.1 percent, and property firm Vingroup was up 1.6 percent. Pharmaceuticals firm DHG Pharma increased 1.9 percent, followed by Eximbank and Sai Gon Securities , up 0.7 and 0.6 percent respectively. The index would continue to fluctuate in the absence of any positive macro economics news, a trader said. Many securities firms advised investors to hold on to their shares and wait for an increase in liquidity. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 491.85 PREV. CLOSE 488.54 % CHANGE 0.68% HIGH 493.1 LOW 487.1 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.54 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.957 Change (%) 1-year 17.721 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)