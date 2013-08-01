BRIEF-Guangdong Mingzhu Group to pay annual cash dividend as 0.35 yuan/10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
HANOI, Aug 1 Vietnam's bechmark VN index rose 0.3 percent at midday on Thursday led by some blue-chip buying in thin and cautious trade. PetroVietnam Gas increased 0.8 percent, property firms Vingroup and Hoang Anh Gia Lai edged up 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively. Pha Lai Thermal Power climbed 2.6 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 493.4 PREV. CLOSE 491.85 % CHANGE 0.32% HIGH 494.31 LOW 489.57 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.228 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.654 Change (%) 1-year 18.667 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Says board approves unit to boost its registered capital to 300 million yuan ($43.38 million) from 20 million yuan
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: