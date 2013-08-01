HANOI, Aug 1 Vietnam's bechmark VN index rose 0.3 percent at midday on Thursday led by some blue-chip buying in thin and cautious trade. PetroVietnam Gas increased 0.8 percent, property firms Vingroup and Hoang Anh Gia Lai edged up 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively. Pha Lai Thermal Power climbed 2.6 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 493.4 PREV. CLOSE 491.85 % CHANGE 0.32% HIGH 494.31 LOW 489.57 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.228 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.654 Change (%) 1-year 18.667 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)