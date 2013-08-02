HANOI, Aug 2 Vietnam's VN index gained 0.5 percent at midday on Friday in thin trade, as investors bought blue chips impacted by increases this week in some retail prices. Liquefied petroleum gas, electricity and milk prices all rose on Thursday. Dairy maker Vinamilk gained 0.7 percent, PetroVietnam Fertiliser increased 1.3 percent and Pha Lai Thermal Power was up 0.4 percent. Vietcombank rose 1.1 percent and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings gained 1.4 percent. "The increase in the price of gas, electricity and milk helped to lift shares of the dairy maker and energy firms, though most investors are waiting for better opportunities," said Doan Minh Quan of Asia Commercial Bank. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 494.82 PREV. CLOSE 492.43 % CHANGE 0.49% HIGH 495.71 LOW 493.02 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.581 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.777 Change (%) 1-year 19.363 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)