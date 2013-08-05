HANOI, Aug 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN index in Ho Chi Minh City edged up 0.08 percent at midday on Monday in scant trade, buoyed by some buying in blue chip firms. The biggest gainers were pharmaceutical DHG Pharma, which soared 5.2 percent, confectionary company Kinh Do , up 4.6 percent and technology firm FPT, which rose 3 percent. Investors looked to be hesitant for a second week, as some brokers had advised, after volatility during the earnings season and a lack of optimism about the country's sluggish economy. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 495.07 PREV. CLOSE 494.66 % CHANGE 0.08% HIGH 496.74 LOW 493.16 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.984 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.575 Change (%) 1-year 18.88 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)