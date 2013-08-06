HANOI, Aug 5 Vietnam's VN Index edged up 0.12 percent at midday on Tuesday with buying in a handful of blue chips providing some lift as trade volume remained low for a fourth straight session. The biggest firm by capitalisation PetroVietnam Gas was among the climbers, up 0.8 percent. Dairy maker Vinamilk rose 0.7 percent after the company clarified it did not import the milk powder from New Zealand's Fonterra that has been found to be contaminated, traders said. Shares in the confectionary company Kinh Do gained 2.9 percent on expectations demand for cakes would soar in the weeks ahead. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT. VN Index 494.25 PREV. CLOSE 493.66 % CHANGE 0.12% HIGH 494.83 LOW 491.91 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.647 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.876 Change (%) 1-year 18.041 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)