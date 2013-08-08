HANOI, Aug 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.32 percent at midday on Thursday as investors took short-term profit on a few blue chips that posted gains in earlier sessions. Share in confectionary company Kinh Do lost 1.8 percent after investors cashed in on the stock's gain of 11.7 percent over the past five trading days, on anticipation of increased cake sales. PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by capitalisation, was down 0.7 percent to 67,000 dong ($3.18) per share, after hitting a record high price yesterday. Volume was slim and traders said the more superstitious local investors were wary of trading during what Vietnamese consider a "ghost month" in the lunar calendar. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 498.52 PREV. CLOSE 500.1 % CHANGE -0.32% HIGH 503.51 LOW 498.52 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.973 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.99 Change (%) 1-year 18.367 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)