HANOI, Aug 8 Vietnam's VN Index closed down 0.38 percent on Thursday as investors took short-term profit on blue chips, ending a two-day rise earlier this week. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based confectionary maker Kinh Do Corp fell 4.6 percent to end at 52,000 dong ($2.5) each. The share had risen 11.7 percent in the past five days as investors anticipated moon-cake sales to rise in coming weeks. Technology firm FPT lost 2.4 percent to 45,200 dong ($2.15) per share after hitting an one-year high on Wednesday. Shares in BaoViet Holdings, the country's biggest insurer, lost 1.2 percent and pharmaceutical firm DHG Pharma fell 1.7 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 498.22 PREV. CLOSE 500.1 % CHANGE -0.38% HIGH 503.51 LOW 497.05 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.973 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.99 Change (%) 1-year 18.367 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)