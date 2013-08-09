HANOI, Aug 9 Vietnam's VN Index rose 0.68 percent to 501.62 points at midday, with foreign investors buying more blue chips, analysts said on Friday. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by market value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, gained 2.2 percent to 69,000 dong ($3.27) each. PetroVietnam Drilling, also a subsidiary of state oil group Petrovietnam, was up 4.8 percent. Food producer Masan Group Corp climbed 1.1 percent and confectionary firm Kinh Do Corp increased 2.9 percent. Volume was still fairly low as the market was awaiting more news, including the first deal to be announced by the Vietnam Asset Management Company, an analyst said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 501.62 PREV. CLOSE 498.22 % CHANGE 0.68% HIGH 502.04 LOW 498.88 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.2 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.711 Change (%) 1-year 17.624 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)