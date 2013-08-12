HANOI, Aug 12 Vietnam's VN Index was down 0.13 percent at 499.95 points at midday, with several blue chips losing ground, while volumes plunged as most investors stayed on the sidelines. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest firm by market value, lost 0.7 percent to 68,000 dong ($3.23) each, while stocks of food producer Masan Group Corp dipped 0.56 percent to 89,000 dong each. Trading volume halved to 13.78 million shares, from 27.86 million shares at last Friday's close, exchange data shows. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 499.95 PREV. CLOSE 500.62 % CHANGE -0.13% HIGH 501.39 LOW 498.11 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.114 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.962 Change (%) 1-year 17.247 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,075 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)