HANOI, Aug 14 Vietnam's VN Index edged up 0.15 percent to 498.46 by midday, driven by several blue chips in the energy and food sectors. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based PetroVietnam Gas Corp , the biggest firm by market value, gained 1.47 percent to 69,000 dong ($3.27). Confectionary maker Kinh Do Corp climbed 1.9 percent and DHG Pharmaceutical Co inched up 0.88 percent. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, which fell in the last two consecutive days, was still waiting for supportive news, traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 498.46 PREV. CLOSE 497.73 % CHANGE 0.15% HIGH 499.65 LOW 496.35 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.114 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.962 Change (%) 1-year 17.247 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)