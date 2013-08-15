HANOI, Aug 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 0.95 percent to 508.37 points by midday on Thursday, slightly off the session's high, as investors sought blue chips in the energy and banking sectors following positive earnings reports. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas Corp, Vietnam's biggest firm by market value, were up 2.14 percent at 71,500 dong ($3.39). The Ho Chi Minh City-based company's net profit in the first half of 2013 jumped 55 percent from a year ago to 7.04 trillion dong ($334 million), it said in a filing to the exchange. Hanoi-based VietinBank, the country's biggest partly private bank in terms of assets, rose 2.09 percent to 19,500 dong, after it reported higher profits for the first half of 2013. Shares in Vietcombank were up 1.5 percent at 27,100 dong by midday, even after the bank said its January-June net profit fell 12 percent from a year ago. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 508.37 PREV. CLOSE 503.57 % CHANGE 0.95% HIGH 509.23 LOW 505.03 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.114 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.962 Change (%) 1-year 17.247 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)