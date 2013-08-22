HANOI, Aug 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 1.31 percent at 496.12 on Thursday, tracking regional markets as foreign investors remained net sellers on the fourth straight day. Foreign investors continued to sell blue chip shares to take profits after some stocks reached record highs. The rise in Vietnam's inflation in August and the spike in U.S. bond yields on Thursday also hurt investor sentiment, traders said. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by capitalisation, dropped 1.45 percent to 68,000 dong ($3.22). The company's shares had hit a record high on Monday. Dairy products maker Vinamilk's shares fell 2.05 percent to 143,000 dong. Real estate firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai lost 2.78 percent, while the Hanoi-based Vietcombank eased 2.61 percent. "Hoang Anh Gia Lai shares are losing their attraction after the company said on Monday it has to sell some businesses to pay debts," said Vu Tran Vinh Thuy of Dai Viet Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 496.12 PREV. CLOSE 502.7 % CHANGE -1.31% HIGH 503.92 LOW 494.4 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.21 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.504 Change (%) 1-year 20.598 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,110 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)