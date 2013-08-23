HANOI, Aug 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed down 1.87 percent at 486.82 on Friday as foreign
investors actively sold large cap stocks to take profit,
extending the market's fall to the fourth day, analysts said.
Shares in BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest
insurer, lost 5.84 percent to end at 38,700 dong, driven by the
net selling of the U.S.-based exchange-traded fund Van Eck
Market Vectors Vietnam, an analyst said.
Dairy products maker Vinamilk closed down 4.9
percent at 136,000 dong and food processor Masan Group Corp
dropped 2.99 percent.
Real estate companies also tracked the fall, with Hoang Anh
Gia Lai dipping 1.43 percent and the Hanoi-based
VinGroup easing 0.75 percent.
"Foreign investors sold blue chips this week to take profits
after those stocks reached their high prices and it affected
negatively on domestic investors," analyst Vu Duy Khanh of
Navibank Securities said.
The index, which has fallen repeatedly since Tuesday, could
dip further to about 480 next week, Khanh added.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT)
VN Index 486.82
PREV. CLOSE 496.12
% CHANGE -1.87%
HIGH 497.89
LOW 482.78
Change (%) 1-mnth -1.984
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.217
Change (%) 1-year 20.937
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12