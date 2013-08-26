HANOI, Aug 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.76 percent at 490.54 points on Monday as investors picked big-cap stocks at cheaper prices after four straight days of losses on the index, traders said. PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by capitalisation, finished up 1.48 percent to 68,500 dong ($3.24) per share and Food producer Masan Group gained 1.85 percent. Vinacafe Bien Hoa soared 6.25 percent. Dairy maker Vinamilk rose almost 3 percent to 140,000 dong each. The stock slumped 4.9 percent on Friday, its biggest fall in nearly one year. "The market is responding to positive sentiment. Investors were less concerned about high inflation and some stocks are at good prices," said Vu Thi Thu Trang, an analyst at Asia-Pacific Securities. The index would move sideways or rise further this week, Trang added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT) VN Index 490.54 PREV. CLOSE 486.82 % CHANGE 0.76% HIGH 490.54 LOW 478.59 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.464 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.288 Change (%) 1-year 23.93 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)