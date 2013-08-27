HANOI, Aug 27 Vietnam's VN Index closed down 1 percent at 485.57 points on Tuesday in low volume, with net foreign selling for a seventh straight session prompting most local investors to opt out. PetroVietnam Gas led the fall, dropping 2.2 percent to 67,000 dong ($3.17) per share. Real estate firms also took a slump, with VinGroup down 1.5 percent to 64,000 dong each and HAGL dipping 1.4 percent to 20,600 dong. Top insurer BaoViet Holdings eased 2.6 percent and Pha Lai Thermal Power was down 4 percent. The 27.8 million shares traded was the lowest volume since Aug. 2, data on the exchange shows. Brokers have recommended investors await better news on the economy, according to traders. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 485.57 PREV. CLOSE 490.54 % CHANGE -1.01% HIGH 489.89 LOW 485.57 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.686 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.939 Change (%) 1-year 22.721 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,130 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)