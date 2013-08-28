HANOI, Aug 28 The VN Index in Vietnam
fell 2.4 percent at midday on Wednesday, tracking falls on
global markets driven by fears of a possible U.S.-led military
intervention in troubled Syria, traders said.
The top 30 firms by capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh City
stock exchange's VN30 index all lost ground, led by real estate
firms and banks.
Vingroup tumbled 3.9 percent and HAGL lost
1 percent. Vietcombank fell 1.6 percent, VietinBank
2.1 percent and Sacombank slipped 1.2 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
VN Index 473.97
PREV. CLOSE 485.57
% CHANGE -2.39%
HIGH 482.48
LOW 470.65
Change (%) 1-mnth -1.693
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.238
Change (%) 1-year 25.733
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)