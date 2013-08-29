HANOI, Aug 29 Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 1 percent on Thursday, bucking a regional sharemarket
rebound as foreigners dumped stocks and local investors were
reluctant to get involved, analysts said.
Financials led the fall with Vietcombank down 5.3
percent and BaoViet Holdings shedding 4.5 percent,
fuelled by net selling by exchange-traded funds.
Real estate companies also lost, with VinGroup down
3.15 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai 1 percent.
The foreign outflow meant the index could struggle to regain
lost ground, unless there was news that could change sentiment
about Vietnam's sluggish economy, said Tran Minh Hoang of
Vietcombank Securities.
"If foreign investors keep selling in the next days, the
index will be unable recover as local investors always been
impacted negatively by foreigners' selling," Hoang said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
VN Index 468.55
PREV. CLOSE 473.3
% CHANGE -1.00%
HIGH 477.09
LOW 468.55
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.177
Change (%) 3-mnth -8.334
Change (%) 1-year 22.687
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)