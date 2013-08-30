HANOI, Aug 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.89 percent at 472.7 on Friday after falling for three straight days as investors were less concerned over actions against Syria and foreigners started buying Vietnamese stocks, traders said. Britain's parliament rejected British participation in any military action against Syria, while China said there should be no rush to force U.N. Security Council action against Syria. The index was lifted mostly by finance stocks. Vietcombank jumped 6 percent to 24,700 dong as investors bought the stock at a bargain price. The stock fell 5.3 percent on Thursday to the lowest in nearly nine months. BaoViet Holdings gained 5.6 percent and Eximbank increased 4.3 percent. Real estate firms also followed the gain, with VinGroup rising 1.6 percent and HAGL Co gaining 1 percent. "The index wouldn't lose further next week as the local investors' sentiment gets better and the trading volume would rise," trader Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT) VN Index 472.7 PREV. CLOSE 468.55 % CHANGE 0.89% HIGH 472.7 LOW 462.13 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.529 Change (%) 3-mnth -9.035 Change (%) 1-year 19.206 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,120 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)