HANOI, Sept 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.3 percent at midday on Tuesday, extending a gain from late last week but sentiment remained gloomy and foreigners were expected to keep up their selling trend, analysts said. Dairy product maker Vinamilk jumped 2.3 percent to 133,000 dong ($6.3) per share as investors capitalised on its lower price after the stock lost 5.8 percent over the past three trading days. PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest company by capitalisation, rose 1.6 percent and the steel producer Hoa Phat Group was up 1 percent. Nearly 12.2 million shares changed hands, off pace from the average daily volume for the past five sessions of 36.9 million shares, based on exchange data. The market would be subdued this week and foreign net selling would continue while Vietnamese investors awaited positive news about the macro economy before delving in, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 474.12 PREV. CLOSE 472.7 % CHANGE 0.30% HIGH 477.08 LOW 473 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.242 Change (%) 3-mnth -9.349 Change (%) 1-year 18.993 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,120 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)