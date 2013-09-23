HANOI, Sept 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.4 percent on Monday, with most blue chips advancing, led by energy and real estate firms. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm by capitalisation, rose 0.77 percent to 65,500 dong ($3.11) each. Real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp edged up 1.82 percent, Vingroup climbed 0.81 percent and top insurer Baoviet Holdings gained 0.85 percent. The index would stay around 480 points this week, and the daily volume could range at 30 million to 40 million shares, analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities said, below a daily average of nearly 44 million shares so far this month. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 479.09 PREV. CLOSE 477.19 % CHANGE 0.40% HIGH 479.09 LOW 475.06 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.471 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.468 Change (%) 1-year 22.583 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)