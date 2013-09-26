HANOI, Sept 26 Vietnamese shares eased slightly on Thursday as investors booked profits in blue chip shares, analysts said. The benchmark VN index dipped 0.23 percent to close at 485.11 points. It had hit a four-week high on Wednesday. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, ended 1.49 percent down, with trading volume at a six-month high of 2.17 million shares. The stock had gained 2.3 percent in the past two trading days. Dairy products maker Vinamilk fell 0.71 percent while Sacombank lost 1.69 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 485.11 PREV. CLOSE 486.22 % CHANGE -0.23% HIGH 487.88 LOW 482.61 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.123 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.791 Change (%) 1-year 24.109 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)