HANOI, Sept 27 Vietnam's share index edged higher on Friday as blue chip shares gained on positive sentiment about the country's macro economic scenario, analysts said. The benchmark VN Index inched up 0.31 percent to close at 486.61 points. PetroVietNam Gas gained 1.52 percent to close at 67,000 dong ($3.17). Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank and dairy products maker Vinamilk both gained, up 0.78 percent and 0.72 percent respectively. News on slow inflation in September and government's action plans on cleaning up bad debts in October have strengthened appetite over the last few trading sessions, analysts said. The index is expected to extend gains next month as investors are hopeful of positive results from leading blue chips firms in the third quarter ending September. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 486.61 PREV. CLOSE 485.11 % CHANGE 0.31% HIGH 487.82 LOW 483.85 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.107 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.446 Change (%) 1-year 22.775 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)