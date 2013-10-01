HANOI, Oct 1 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 0.69 percent to 496.03 points by Tuesday break with good liquidity as positive macro-economic news and expected high corporate earnings boosted sentiment, an analyst said. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings led the chart, with the share climbing 4.01 percent to reach its five-week high of 38,900 dong ($1.84) each. Two major lenders also advanced, with VietinBank, the country's largest partly private bank, gaining 3.01 percent and Hanoi-based Vietcombank increasing 2.97 percent. "Positive sentiment on the macro-economic news and expectations of optimistic third-quarter business results of some blue chip firms have boosted investments in the market," said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities. The HSBC's Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for September reached 51.5, the first time in five months being above the 50 mark that separates decline from expansion, the bank said in a report on Tuesday. A total of 55.6 million shares changed hand by midday, nearing the five-day average level of 59.3 million. The index could hit 500 points later this week, Khoa said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 496.03 PREV. CLOSE 492.63 % CHANGE 0.69% HIGH 496.59 LOW 491.73 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.216 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.39 Change (%) 1-year 25.488 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)