HANOI, Oct 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.08 percent by midday on Thursday as investors took profit following gains of most blue chips in the previous session. Banks lost ground, with shares of Vietnam Export Import Bank dropping 1.42 percent, and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dipping 1.08 percent. Investors selling was behind the drop on Thursday but if the index reversed its course to rise later in the day, it could extend the uptrend in the next few sessions, analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 493.99 PREV. CLOSE 494.39 % CHANGE -0.08% HIGH 495 LOW 491.62 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.589 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.929 Change (%) 1-year 28.64 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)