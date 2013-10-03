HANOI, Oct 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
eased 0.08 percent by midday on Thursday as investors took
profit following gains of most blue chips in the previous
session.
Banks lost ground, with shares of Vietnam Export Import Bank
dropping 1.42 percent, and Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank dipping 1.08 percent.
Investors selling was behind the drop on Thursday but if the
index reversed its course to rise later in the day, it could
extend the uptrend in the next few sessions, analyst Le Dac An
at Tan Viet Securities said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 493.99
PREV. CLOSE 494.39
% CHANGE -0.08%
HIGH 495
LOW 491.62
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.589
Change (%) 3-mnth 0.929
Change (%) 1-year 28.64
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)