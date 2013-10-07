HANOI, Oct 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.33 percent at midday on Monday, led by energy and financial stocks on expectations of solid earnings for the third quarter, traders said. Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co, a subsidiary of Vietnam's state oil group Petrovietnam, led the market with a 3.03 percent rise. "Eyes are on third-quarter corporate earnings, expected to be good ones," said a Hanoi-based trader, noting the absence of major supportive news. Top insurance firm Baoviet Holdings, VietinBank , Vietcombank and several blue chips including Hoa Phat Group Co and FPT Corp also gained. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 499.13 PREV. CLOSE 497.5 % CHANGE 0.33% HIGH 500.21 LOW 496.92 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.526 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.11 Change (%) 1-year 29.386 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)