HANOI, Oct 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index pared early losses and closed up 0.35 percent on Tuesday as some investors bought blue chips offseting profit-booking by another group, said traders. Banks, food processing firms and real estate developers gained, led by Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank. Other companies that gained included HAGL Group and Military Bank. Investors sold stocks to make quick profits after several sessions of gains in recent days, sending the index down in the morning session. "Volume is similar to that yesterday, while more money was poured into blue chips," said a Hanoi-based trader. "If the inflow is stable, the market could rise further." A total of 72.2 million shares changed hands, slightly above Monday's 72.1 million shares, Reuters data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 502.22 PREV. CLOSE 500.47 % CHANGE 0.35% HIGH 502.64 LOW 497.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.258 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.05 Change (%) 1-year 28.934 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)