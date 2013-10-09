HANOI, Oct 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.31 percent on Wednesday as investors took profits after recent gains and also on concern over the depreciation of the domestic currency, traders and analysts said. Big caps led the fall, with PetroVietnam Gas, the country's biggest company by capitalisation, losing 0.74 percent to end at 67,500 dong ($3.2) per share. Vietnam's top insurer BaoViet Holdings dropped 1.51 percent and real estate firm HAGL Co fell 1.38 percent. "Some investors were concerned about another devaluation of the dong in October after Vietcombank increased its (dollar/dong) exchange rate by 0.24 percent on Tuesday," a trader in Hanoi said. The State Bank of Vietnam, the central bank, on Tuesday reiterated its policy that the dong would not fall more than 3 percent in 2013, it said in a statement. The dong has weakened 1.3 percent against the dollar so far this year on Vietnam's interbank market, trading at 21,090 per dollar at 0503 GMT on Wednesday, leaving room for depreciation by the year end. In the morning session investors selling for quick profits after three gains in a row also caused the index to drop. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT) VN Index 500.67 PREV. CLOSE 502.22 % CHANGE -0.31% HIGH 502.52 LOW 498.98 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.623 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.029 Change (%) 1-year 27.645 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)