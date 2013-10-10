HANOI, Oct 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index slid 0.28 percent to 499.27 points at midday on Thursday as investors were cautious, awaiting third-quarter business results from companies, analyst said. Blue chips led the fall as investors have started restructuring portfolios by selling several big-cap shares, said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, dropped 0.74 percent to 67,000 dong ($3.18) per share. Real estate firm Vingroup Co fell 0.78 percent and HAGL Co lost 0.93 percent. Investors often trade in caution when the index hovers around the psychological threshold of 500 points, Minh added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 499.27 PREV. CLOSE 500.67 % CHANGE -0.28% HIGH 501.64 LOW 497.88 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.489 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.125 Change (%) 1-year 27.18 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)