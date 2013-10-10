HANOI, Oct 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 1.17 percent on Thursday, led by PetroVietnam Gas Corp as investors were concerned over possible hikes of oil products prices, analysts said. They said the concern emerged following market talks that oil product prices could be raised after input products have recently increased. GAS shares tumbled 2.22 percent to 66,000 dong ($3.13) each. The fall of the country's biggest listed firm by capitalisation pulled down other big-cap shares, analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy of Dai Viet Securities said, noting the absence of supportive information. Dairy products maker Vinamilk fell 1.41 percent and Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, lost 1.79 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT) VN Index 494.81 PREV. CLOSE 500.67 % CHANGE -1.17% HIGH 501.64 LOW 494.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.489 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.125 Change (%) 1-year 27.18 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,075 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)