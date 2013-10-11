(Repeats to additional subscribers) HANOI, Oct 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.74 percent at midday on Friday following gains in global markets as sentiment was boosted on the news that the United States would avert a possible U.S. debt default, analysts said. Asian stocks jumped to three-week highs on Friday as investors took a chance and cheered perceived progress in Washington to avert a possible default, even though questions remained over whether a deal could be struck. Most of the blue chips on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange rose in the morning session. Vietcombank climbed 1.41 percent, PetroVietnam Gas gained 0.76 percent and Baoviet Holdings was up 1.3 percent. "The market looks positive in the mid-term as the money flow in the exchange has increased remarkably in the past few weeks," said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 498.48 PREV. CLOSE 494.81 % CHANGE 0.74% HIGH 498.58 LOW 495.64 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.274 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.143 Change (%) 1-year 25.376 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)