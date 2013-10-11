(Repeats to additional subscribers)
HANOI, Oct 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.74 percent at midday on Friday following gains in
global markets as sentiment was boosted on the news that the
United States would avert a possible U.S. debt default, analysts
said.
Asian stocks jumped to three-week highs on Friday as
investors took a chance and cheered perceived progress in
Washington to avert a possible default, even though questions
remained over whether a deal could be struck.
Most of the blue chips on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
rose in the morning session. Vietcombank climbed 1.41
percent, PetroVietnam Gas gained 0.76 percent and
Baoviet Holdings was up 1.3 percent.
"The market looks positive in the mid-term as the money flow
in the exchange has increased remarkably in the past few weeks,"
said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
VN Index 498.48
PREV. CLOSE 494.81
% CHANGE 0.74%
HIGH 498.58
LOW 495.64
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.274
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.143
Change (%) 1-year 25.376
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
