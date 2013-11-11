HANOI, Nov 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
gained 0.5 percent to close at 501.08 points on Monday as
investors snapped up financials and property stocks.
Most blue chips increased or were unchanged. Real estate
firm FLC attracted a lot of interest, rising 6 percent,
with trading volume of 6.2 million, a high of almost six weeks.
Tan Tao Investment and Industry gained 3.13
percent, HAGL the biggest listed property firm by
capitalisation, climbed 0.5 percent, while rival Vingroup
was flat.
"After booking profits in the past two sessions last week,
investors were tempted for more profit-taking in the real estate
sector," said analyst Le Dac An of Dai Viet Securities.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 501.08
PREV. CLOSE 498.61
% CHANGE 0.50%
HIGH 501.08
LOW 497.41
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.719
Change (%) 3-mnth 0.078
Change (%) 1-year 29.308
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
