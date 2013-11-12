(Removes extraneous word, paragraph 4) HANOI, Nov 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.35 percent in high volume at the break on Tuesday as investors took profit from stocks that gained in the previous session. Trading volume in the morning was nearly 70 million shares, compared with the average of 84 million for the previous five full trading days. Real estate firms led the fall, with Vingroup dropping nearly 0.8 percent and HAGL down 1.7 percent. Property stocks have been targeted by investors because the government was expected to make access easier to funds from a 30 trillion dong ($1.4 billion) stimulus package put together in June to support the flagging real estate market, said Nguyen The Minh, an analyst at Viet Capital Securities. Investors also booked profit from bank stocks, including Hanoi-based Vietcombank, which fell 1 percent and Sacombank was down 0.6 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 499.33 PREV. CLOSE 501.08 % CHANGE -0.35% HIGH 501.36 LOW 498.71 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.325 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.092 Change (%) 1-year 29.575 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 ($1=21,060 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)