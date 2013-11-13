HANOI, Nov 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dipped 0.31 percent to close at 496.12 points, the second fall in a row, led by many blue chips, and the decline could extend until next week, analysts said on Wednesday. Banks and real estate firms led the losses. Shares of Hanoi-based Vietcombank fell 0.67 percent, and property firm HAGL lost 0.88 percent. Volume nearly halved to 64.5 million shares from the previous day as investors have finished taking profit from most stocks, analysts said. The index could decrease until next week, but would not fall below 490 points, around which investors would start picking cheap stocks and their purchase could lift the market, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 496.12 PREV. CLOSE 497.65 % CHANGE -0.31% HIGH 498.62 LOW 495.68 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.631 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.362 Change (%) 1-year 28.056 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)