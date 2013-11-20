HANOI, Nov 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.16 percent to close at 505.52 points as investors restructured their portfolios, boosting liquidity, analysts said on Wednesday. Sentiment has improved also ahead of a potential increase in foreign ownership, so money stayed in the share market, reflected by high trading volume in recent sessions, Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities said. Volume rose nearly 13 percent to 107.2 million shares on Wednesday. Investors were net buyers of shares in banks and real estate firms while they sold more dairy stocks than what they bought in the company. Shares of Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank advanced 1.72 percent and real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp rose 4.69 percent. Dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 505.52 PREV. CLOSE 504.71 % CHANGE 0.16% HIGH 505.75 LOW 502.98 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.775 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.235 Change (%) 1-year 31.668 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)