HANOI, Nov 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.77 percent at the break on Monday, supported by gains in some blue chips, an analyst said. Shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings and food producer Masan were major risers that lifted the index. BVH advanced 3.79 percent and MSN increased 2.5 percent. Other blue chips also supported the rise, such as real estate firm Vingroup and VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private bank. Gains by blue chips indicated that investors would buy more of these stocks in coming days, pushing the index up further, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. But the index would face some corrections when reaching the 510-point resistance level, Vietcombank Securities said in a note to clients on Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 509.51 PREV. CLOSE 505.64 % CHANGE 0.77% HIGH 509.72 LOW 506.08 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.013 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.919 Change (%) 1-year 31.945 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)