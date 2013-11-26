HANOI, Nov 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.5 percent by midday on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in some blue chip shares such as Vinamilk. Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk led the gains on the index, advancing 1.42 percent, followed by the country's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas, climbing 0.78 percent. Stocks in the real estate sector also advanced on a recently issued government's decree that eases restrictions for investment and ownership in social houses which would stimulate the property market, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp rose 3.08 percent, and HAGL Co edged up 0.47 percent. However, analysts expect the market to fall slightly in the next few sessions before climbing up as the index is nearing the resistance level at 510. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 508.96 PREV. CLOSE 506.46 % CHANGE 0.49% HIGH 509.45 LOW 504.65 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.14 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.034 Change (%) 1-year 32.682 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)