HANOI, Nov 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.46 percent by midday on Wednesday, led by a rally in shares of some blue chips such as Vinamilk and PetroVietNam Gas. Dairy product maker Vinamilk extended its gain on Tuesday to advance 0.69 percent on expectations the company would announce a 5 percent dividend payment by cash on Friday, said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Real estate HAGL and top insurer Baoviet Holdings each gained almost 1 percent, while PetroVietNam Gas rose 0.78 percent. The index has surpassed 510 points, a strong resistance level set out by analysts, but is likely to fall slightly in the short term. Money inflow into small- and mid-cap stocks has started to reduce significantly after reaching a high level that boosted the index within the past few weeks, Minh said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 511.5 PREV. CLOSE 509.16 % CHANGE 0.46% HIGH 513.25 LOW 510.07 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.68 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.796 Change (%) 1-year 34.734 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)