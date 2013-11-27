HANOI, Nov 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.14 percent on Wednesday, led by falls in real estate firm Vingroup and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank. Vingroup fell 2.19 percent, while Vietcombank declined 1.05 percent. However, shares of top insurer Baoviet Holdings rose 0.48 percent. Trading volume on Wednesday remained high, supported by buying in some penny stocks, said analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. More than 102.7 million shares were traded on Wednesday, while average trading volume in October was 68.6 million shares, according to Reuters data. Some penny stocks have recognised significant increase over the past two months, Khanh said. Stocks of garment and textile firm Mirae Co have risen to 10,500 dong ($0.50) on Wednesday from 2,700 dong ($0.13) at the end of September, an increase of nearly 300 percent, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 508.43 PREV. CLOSE 509.16 % CHANGE -0.14% HIGH 513.25 LOW 507.66 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.68 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.796 Change (%) 1-year 34.734 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 ($1 = 21,097 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)