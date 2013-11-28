HANOI, Nov 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dipped 0.14 percent to close at 507.71 points on Thursday in a low trading volume as investors were cautious, keeping an eye on the exchange rate, an analyst said. Volume dropped 20 percent to 82 million shares on Thursday, Reuters data showed. The market lacked supportive news to lift the index beyond 510 points, Vietcombank Securities said in a note to clients on Thursday. Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk led the falls, losing 1.46 percent. Investors were waiting to see if the government would devaluate the Vietnamese dong by the year end, said analyst Nguyen Phong at Viet Capital Securities. The government plans to devalue the Vietnamese dong as much as 2 percent this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has said in September. The central bank has so far this year cut the dong rate only by 1 percent in late June, lowering the mid-point rate for dollar/dong interbank transactions to 21,036 dong per dollar. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 507.71 PREV. CLOSE 508.43 % CHANGE -0.14% HIGH 509.15 LOW 506.99 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.534 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.708 Change (%) 1-year 34.901 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)