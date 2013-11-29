HANOI, Nov 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.16 percent at the midday break on Friday,
supported by gains in blue-chips such as PetroVietNam Gas
and Vingroup, an analyst said.
Gains in large-cap stocks in the morning session offset
losses from profit-taking in penny and mid-cap stocks that have
gained strongly over the past few weeks, analysts said.
Shares of Vietnam's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas
advanced 0.78 percent while real-estate firm Vingroup climbed
1.47 percent.
Trading volume might soar within the next few weeks when the
two major exchange-traded funds in Vietnam will restructure
their fourth-quarter portfolios, according to analysts.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 508.54
PREV. CLOSE 507.71
% CHANGE 0.16%
HIGH 508.55
LOW 506.78
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.266
Change (%) 3-mnth 7.27
Change (%) 1-year 35.105
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)