BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
HANOI, Dec 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.15 percent on Monday, lifted by gains in shares of gas companies due to a price hike, analysts said. Gas price in Vietnam rose almost 20 percent on Sunday to about 480,000 dong ($22.77) per 12 kg, the highest level since early 2012, due to a price hike in the global market, state media reported. Vietnam's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas rose 1.56 percent to close at 65,000 dong. Real-estate firm Vingroup climbed 1.45 percent Other gas firms also gained, including Petrovietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution Co which climbed 1.72 percent. But losses in other blue-chips kept the index at a small gain. Dairy products maker Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent while Vietnam's biggest insurer BaoViet Holdings dropped 1.45 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 508.53 PREV. CLOSE 507.78 % CHANGE 0.15% HIGH 509.48 LOW 507.1 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.153 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.373 Change (%) 1-year 34.262 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.