HANOI, Dec 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.15 percent on Monday, lifted by gains in shares of gas companies due to a price hike, analysts said. Gas price in Vietnam rose almost 20 percent on Sunday to about 480,000 dong ($22.77) per 12 kg, the highest level since early 2012, due to a price hike in the global market, state media reported. Vietnam's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas rose 1.56 percent to close at 65,000 dong. Real-estate firm Vingroup climbed 1.45 percent Other gas firms also gained, including Petrovietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution Co which climbed 1.72 percent. But losses in other blue-chips kept the index at a small gain. Dairy products maker Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent while Vietnam's biggest insurer BaoViet Holdings dropped 1.45 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 508.53 PREV. CLOSE 507.78 % CHANGE 0.15% HIGH 509.48 LOW 507.1 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.153 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.373 Change (%) 1-year 34.262 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)