HANOI, Dec 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.75 percent at Tuesday's break as investors were talking about the possibility that a government approval of a higher foreign ownership in listed firms might be in place soon, an analyst said. Foreign investors could be allowed to increase their voting rights to 60 percent in several listed firms, from 49 percent now, based on a draft proposal submitted in mid November. "Investors are excited, so they bought shares of companies in which foreign holding is at limit," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 1.42 percent and FPT Corp was up 1.66 percent. Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp rose 3.85 percent and Sai Gon Securities gained 2.89 percent. But talks on such an approval have taken place before and were usually followed by a correction session, Minh noted. He said investors should not buy too much unless a government directive is in place. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 512.34 PREV. CLOSE 508.53 % CHANGE 0.75% HIGH 512.49 LOW 508.13 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.304 Change (%) 3-mnth 7.58 Change (%) 1-year 34.596 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)