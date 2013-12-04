(Adds word "pct" to headline)
HANOI, Dec 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.13 percent by midday on Wednesday, led by energy and
real estate stocks as investors bet on a stable economic
recovery, an analyst said.
Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, rose 0.77 percent and real estate firm HAGL Co
nudged up 0.48 percent.
Petrovietnam Transportation Corp also climbed 4.03
percent, extending its 6.9-percent-rise on Tuesday.
Investors were expecting PVT to be added to the portfolio of
the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded fund
during its fourth quarter restructuring, said analyst Tran Minh
Hoang at Vietcombank Securities.
The index has been rising slowly, supported by a stable
recovery of the economy, while a strong boost would require more
supportive news, Tuan said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 512.29
PREV. CLOSE 511.62
% CHANGE 0.13%
HIGH 512.66
LOW 510.66
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.925
Change (%) 3-mnth 8.355
Change (%) 1-year 34.896
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)