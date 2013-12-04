HANOI, Dec 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.14 percent at 510.88 points on Wednesday as stocks moved in mixed directions ahead of an expected increase of foreign ownership and exchange-traded funds (ETF) restructuring portfolio, analysts said. Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk fell 0.7 percent and Vietcombank dropped 1.06 percent, but gains in VietinBank, the country's top partly private bank in assets, helped the index avoid steep falls. Its shares rose 0.58 percent. Petrovietnam Transportation Corp was also up 1.61 percent as investors expected the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF to buy PVT in its fourth quarter's restructuring, analysts said. Investors were also interested in stocks of firms where foreign holding is at limit as they anticipate the government to soon raise foreign ownership in several listed firm to 60 percent from 49 percent now, analysts added. Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp climbed 0.67 percent on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 510.88 PREV. CLOSE 511.62 % CHANGE -0.14% HIGH 513.4 LOW 510.66 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.925 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.355 Change (%) 1-year 34.896 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)