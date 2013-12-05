HANOI, Dec 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index barely changed at the break on Thursday, edging down 0.07 percent, with stocks moving in mixed directions on a lack of supportive news, an analyst said. The numbers of gaining and losing stocks were 82 shares on each side after the morning session, keeping the index almost flat, Reuters data showed. Shipping firm Gemadept Corp gained the most, with shares jumping 4.97 percent, followed by real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp that rose 1.49 percent. But losses in Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank and top insurer Baoviet Holdings pulled the index down. VCB fell 1.78 percent and BVH dropped 0.73 percent. The index would move sideway for a few sessions following a strong gain on Tuesday, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 510.54 PREV. CLOSE 510.88 % CHANGE -0.07% HIGH 512.21 LOW 510.06 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.778 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.364 Change (%) 1-year 33.703 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)