HANOI, Dec 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost unchanged on Friday, edging up just 0.02 percent, as blue chips moved in mixed directions. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gain, with shares advancing 1.45 percent, followed by Pha Lai Thermal Power Joint Stock Co which rose 3.77 percent. These gains were partially capped by a 0.7-percent loss of dairy product maker Vinamilk. Food producer Ma San Corp also dropped 0.61 percent. The index is at a strong psychological resistance level of 510 points, but it would edge up slowly for the rest of December, said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities. A stable outlook for the Vietnamese economy and investors' expectation on solid corporate results in the fourth quarter would keep the index from falling in the short term, Trang said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 510.12 PREV. CLOSE 510.03 % CHANGE 0.02% HIGH 512.37 LOW 509.76 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.049 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.797 Change (%) 1-year 32.238 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)