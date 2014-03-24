HANOI, March 24 Vietnam's VN Index closed
up 0.96 percent on Monday at 607.55 points, its highest in 53
months, with investors in positive mood ahead of a property
market lending boost and first-quarter earnings reports.
Banks saw the strongest gains, with a 2.25-percent rise for
Vietcombank, the biggest lender by market
capitalisation and 4.5 percent increase for Sacombank.
Eximbank was up 3.47 percent and Military Bank
rose 2.44 percent.
"Local investors are putting money into the market on hopes
of good corporate results in the first quarter of 2014," analyst
Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities said. The reports are due in
April.
Gains on the index were driven in part by news in local
media of a 50 trillion dong ($2.4 billion) loan package to be
offered by the Vietnam Construction Bank, aimed at reviving a
sluggish real estate market.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 607.55
PREV. CLOSE 601.75
% CHANGE 0.96%
HIGH 609.2
LOW 604.18
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.465
Change (%) 3-mnth 19.288
Change (%) 1-year 22.359
52-week high 608.51 20-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)