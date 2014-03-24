HANOI, March 24 Vietnam's VN Index closed up 0.96 percent on Monday at 607.55 points, its highest in 53 months, with investors in positive mood ahead of a property market lending boost and first-quarter earnings reports. Banks saw the strongest gains, with a 2.25-percent rise for Vietcombank, the biggest lender by market capitalisation and 4.5 percent increase for Sacombank. Eximbank was up 3.47 percent and Military Bank rose 2.44 percent. "Local investors are putting money into the market on hopes of good corporate results in the first quarter of 2014," analyst Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities said. The reports are due in April. Gains on the index were driven in part by news in local media of a 50 trillion dong ($2.4 billion) loan package to be offered by the Vietnam Construction Bank, aimed at reviving a sluggish real estate market. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 607.55 PREV. CLOSE 601.75 % CHANGE 0.96% HIGH 609.2 LOW 604.18 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.465 Change (%) 3-mnth 19.288 Change (%) 1-year 22.359 52-week high 608.51 20-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)